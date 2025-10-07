Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Exam Hall Ticket Now!

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for the Data Entry Operator exam under Kolkata Police. The admit cards went live on October 7, 2025, on the official recruitment portals. The examination is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025, across the state.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 225 positions of Data Entry Operator within Kolkata Police. Candidates who applied successfully must download their admit cards to appear in the examination.

How to download the Kolkata Police admit card 2025:

Visit the official recruitment website: recruitment.kolkatapolice.org (you can also check prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in).

On the homepage, look for the Admit Card Download or Hall Ticket link.

Click on the relevant link for the Data Entry Operator examination.

Enter your Application Serial Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

Click on Submit to view your admit card.

Download the admit card and print a copy to carry to the exam hall.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on the admit card, including exam center, reporting time, and personal information. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the recruitment board.

With the admit card now available, candidates should prepare for the exam, keep all necessary documents ready, and reach the exam center on time with a printed copy of their hall ticket and valid photo ID.