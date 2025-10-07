Bihar BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Results Out Now: Step-by-Step Guide to Check and Download the Scorecard

The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has officially released the results for the Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk, and Store Assistant positions on October 6, 2025. This recruitment drive aimed to fill 2,156 Technician Grade 3 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted between July 11 and July 22, 2025, can now check their results online.

How to Check BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Results 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to view their results:

Visit the official BSPHCL website: bsphcl.co.in

Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled ‘Provisional Results for the post of Technician Grade – 3 against ENN-05/2024’.

Enter your application number and password, and complete the CAPTCHA verification.

Click “Submit” to view your results.

Download and print the result PDF for future reference.

The results PDF includes important details such as the candidate’s name, category, exam date, subject-wise marks, and result status.

What’s Next After Results

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) process. The schedule and further instructions for DV will be communicated through the official BSPHCL website and candidate portals. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the website for updates regarding document verification and final joining instructions.

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Salary and Benefits

Selected candidates for the Technician Grade 3 post will receive a salary as per the 7th Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The pay structure includes basic pay, allowances, and other benefits such as medical coverage, retirement benefits, and leave entitlements. Understanding the salary structure will help candidates plan their finances and anticipate career growth within BSPHCL.

Direct Link to Check Results: Click Here