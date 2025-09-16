IBPS PO Result 2025: Prelims Result Date and Time

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who sat for the examination on August 23 and 24 may look forward to viewing their results on the portal of the institute at ibps.in upon declaration of the results.

Viewing the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

To view their results, candidates will have to undertake the following:

Visit the official website: Open ibps.in .

. Go to the result section: Select the link for Preliminary Examination result.

Enter login details: Enter registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit and view the result: The result will be shown on the screen.

Save and download: Candidates may save and download their results for future use.

Expected Cutoff Marks

The IBPS PO Prelims 2025 cutoff marks are likely to be announced with the result. From the exam analysis, the probable cutoff for the General Category is expected to be 60-70 marks. But the actual cutoff might differ based on the difficulty level of the exam and the candidates' performance.

Next Steps

The candidates who pass the Preliminary Examination will be able to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Examination 2025, which is to be conducted on October 12, 2025. Candidates will be provided with admit cards for the interview stage after passing the mains exam.

Stay Updated

To know the latest news about the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025, such as the release date, time, and download link, aspirants can visit the official portal or consult trustworthy sources for updates.

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