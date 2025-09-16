IAF AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Download Merit List & AFSB Interview Details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to release the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 for candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on August 23, 24, and 25. Aspirants can check their results online at the official AFCAT portal: afcat.cdac.in. To access the results, candidates need their registered email ID, password, and the captcha code.

Based on previous trends, AFCAT results are usually declared 40–50 days after the exam. Since the latest exam was held in late August, the results are expected by the final week of September 2025. However, the IAF has not yet announced an official date for the result release.

How to Check AFCAT 2 Result 2025

Follow these steps to download your result:

Visit the official website: afcat.cdac.in .

. Scroll through the homepage to find the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 link.

The IAF AFCAT login page will appear.

Enter your email address, password, and captcha code.

Your AFCAT result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the PDF, and take a printout for future reference.

What After AFCAT 2 Result?

Candidates who clear the written exam will move to the next selection stages at the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB):

Phase I – Screening Test: Includes intelligence and aptitude tests to shortlist candidates.

Screening Test: Includes intelligence and aptitude tests to shortlist candidates. Phase II – Group & Psychological Tests: Includes group discussions, group tasks, psychological evaluation, and personal interviews.

Group & Psychological Tests: Includes group discussions, group tasks, psychological evaluation, and personal interviews. Medical Examination: Shortlisted candidates undergo a detailed medical fitness test.

Shortlisted candidates undergo a detailed medical fitness test. Final Merit List: The final selection is based on written exam, AFSB performance, and medical fitness.

About AFCAT

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is conducted twice a year to recruit officers for the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches of the Indian Air Force.

For the latest updates on AFCAT 2 Result 2025, candidates should regularly check the official IAF website.