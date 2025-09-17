SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who registered for the recruitment test can now download their hall tickets from the official portal — sbi.co.in.
The prelims will be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 at designated centres across India. With admit cards now available, aspirants can confirm their exam date, shift timing, and test centre details.
How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official SBI portal: sbi.co.in
- Go to the “Careers” section or check under “Latest Announcements.”
- Click on the link titled “SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 / Call Letter Download.”
- Enter your Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY format).
- Fill in the CAPTCHA code (if prompted) and click Login.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen — download and print a copy for future reference.
Details to Verify on Admit Card
After downloading, candidates must carefully check the following details:
- Name, roll number, and photograph
- Exam date, shift, and reporting time
- Test centre address
- General exam instructions
- Any errors or discrepancies should be reported immediately to SBI officials for correction.
Documents Required on Exam Day
Candidates appearing for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam must carry:
- A printed copy of the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025
- A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence)
- A recent passport-sized photograph (same as the one uploaded during registration)