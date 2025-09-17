SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who registered for the recruitment test can now download their hall tickets from the official portal — sbi.co.in.

The prelims will be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 at designated centres across India. With admit cards now available, aspirants can confirm their exam date, shift timing, and test centre details.

How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025

Visit the official SBI portal: sbi.co.in

Go to the “Careers” section or check under “Latest Announcements.”

Click on the link titled “SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 / Call Letter Download.”

Enter your Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY format).

Fill in the CAPTCHA code (if prompted) and click Login.

Your admit card will appear on the screen — download and print a copy for future reference.

Details to Verify on Admit Card

After downloading, candidates must carefully check the following details:

Name, roll number, and photograph

Exam date, shift, and reporting time

Test centre address

General exam instructions

Any errors or discrepancies should be reported immediately to SBI officials for correction.

Documents Required on Exam Day

Candidates appearing for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam must carry: