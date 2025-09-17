TGRTC Recruitment 2025: 1,743 Vacancies for Drivers and Conductors Announced

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) has brought good news for job seekers in the state. The corporation has officially announced a large-scale recruitment drive to fill 1,743 vacancies across driver and conductor categories.

Key Details of TGRTC Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies: 1,743

Drivers: 1,000 posts

Conductors: 743 posts

Application Start Date: October 8, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 28, 2025

Mode of Application: Online through the TGRTC official website

Eligibility, age limits, and selection process: To be detailed in the official notification

Highlights

The recruitment is expected to boost public transport operations in Telangana.

Thousands of unemployed youth in the state will get an opportunity for stable government jobs.

Officials stated that this drive is part of TSRTC’s effort to strengthen its workforce and improve services.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply through the official TGRTC portal once the application link is activated. The detailed notification will provide:

Educational qualifications required for each post

Age criteria and relaxation (if applicable)

Application fee details

Selection procedure (likely to include driving test for drivers and written/skill tests for conductors)

The announcement is expected to benefit job aspirants across Telangana, especially those waiting for government-backed employment opportunities. At the same time, commuters can expect improved services with the addition of new staff.

Further updates regarding the examination schedule, admit card release, and result dates will be notified soon by TSRTC.

Also read: Telangana Schools Get 13-Day Dasara Holidays from September 21 to October 3, 2025