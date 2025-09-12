SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card Release Date, Exam Schedule and Instructions

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk 2025 prelims admit card shortly. Once available, candidates will be able to download it from the official website, sbi.co.in, by logging in with their registration number/username and password or date of birth.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the exam. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the SBI Clerk 2025 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as PAN card, Aadhaar, voter ID, or passport. Entry to the exam centre will not be allowed without these documents.

The SBI Clerk 2025 prelims exam is likely to be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 at various centres across the country.

How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

Visit the official SBI website – sbi.co.in

Open the “Career” section and click on the admit card link

Enter your login credentials and choose the preferred language

View the admit card on the screen

Download and print it for exam day use

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

The SBI Clerk 2025 admit card will include the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, gender, category, scanned photograph and signature, and parents’ name. It will also mention the exam date, reporting time, subject, shift details, exam centre address, and guidelines for the exam day. A space for the invigilator’s signature will also be provided. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading and keep an extra copy as a backup.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The prelims exam will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked, carrying 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour, with 20 minutes allotted for each section. Negative marking of 0.25 marks will apply for every wrong answer. The exam will be conducted in online mode.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates qualifying the prelims will move to the mains stage, which will cover General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning with Computer Aptitude. The mains paper will have 190 questions carrying 200 marks, to be completed in 160 minutes. Unlike previous years, there will be no sectional cut-off. Final selection will be based on the candidate’s overall performance in the mains exam followed by a language proficiency test.