Campaz fires Rosario Central to victory over Huracan

Buenos Aires, Oct 7 (IANS) Colombian playmaker Jaminton Campaz scored a superb first-half goal as Rosario Central secured a 1-0 home win over Huracan in Argentina's Primera Division.

Campaz ran onto Tomas O'Connor's pass before deftly lifting a shot over goalkeeper Lucas Chaves from a tight angle, reports Xinhua.

The visitors were forced to play the last five minutes with 10 men after midfielder Lucas Carrizo was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

The result means Rosario Central now has 11 points from eight games, three points fewer than Group A leaders Independiente.

Huracan, who would have moved into top spot with a victory, is third in the 14-team group with 13 points.

