MAD First Day Collections

Noted producer Naga Vamsi's MAD has become the talk of the town on social media. The film features young actors Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri, Ananathika, Gopikaa, Raghu Babu, Racha Ravi and others.

MAD's collections on Friday are here

The film got positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The makers also held a successful meeting in Hyderabad. They have thanked the audience for supporting the film. MAD was released alongside Kiran Abbavaram's Rules Ranjann and Sudheer Babu's Maama Mascheendra. MAD has become the first choice for moviegoers despite not featuring any A-lister actor.

As for the box office collections, Mad has managed to collect Rs 1.8 Cr on opening day at the worldwide box office. Shows are getting added across the Telugu States. MAD is expected to become a profitable venture at the box office.

MAD is directed by Kalyan Shankar and is jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Sai Soujanya under the banner Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas.