ED Issues Notice To Actor Navdeep

ED has issued notices to actor Navdeep. Recently, Navdeep was investigated by the Telangana Narcotic Bureau in Hyderabad's Madhapur in a drug-related case. The notice cites that ED asked Navdeep to appear before it on October 10.

On September 14, the Telangana Narcotic Bureau and Gudimalkapur police officers arrested three Nigerians, one director and four people from Bangalore. The officials seized drugs from the raid.

During the time of investigation, they got to know that actor Navdeep had been in contact with them. The police believe or allege that Navdeep might have taken drugs from one of the arrested persons named Ram Chandra.

There are enough proofs for it, they say. Recently, Navdeep was also questioned regarding the same.

