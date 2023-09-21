Tollywood actor Navdeep summoned in drugs case

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (IANS) The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has summoned Tollywood actor Navdeep in a drugs case.

The TSNAB on Thursday served notice under 41A of Criminal Procedure Code directing the actor to appear at its office on September 23, and islikely to question him about his alleged links with drug peddlers.

On a petition by the actor, the Telangana High Court had Wednesday directed the police not to take coercive action against him. It, however, said police can question him.

The actor had filed anticipatory bail after the police publicly announced that the actor was evading arrest in the case registered recently by the Gudimalkapur police following the arrest of three Nigerian peddlers.

An accused arrested, based on the information provided by Tollywood financier Venkataramna Reddy and ex-Navy officer B. Balaji, who were arrested in another case recently, had allegedly revealed the name of Navdeep.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner and TSNAB Director C.V. Anand had told a news conference on September 14 that eight people, including the son of a former MP and a film director were arrested while 50 grams of MDMA, 24 ecstasy pills, and eight grams of cocaine was seized from them.

He added that Navdeep and film producer Ravi Uppalapati are among those identified to be absconding However, Navdeep later took to X and denied his involvement.

Those arrested include Devarakonda Suresh Rao, son of former MP D. Vittal Rao, film director Anugu Sushanth Reddy and Nigerian peddlers Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu, Igbawre Micheal, and Thomas Anaga Kalu.

Navdeep was among the Tollywood personalities questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition of Excise department in 2017 in connection with a high-end drugs racket. In 2021, he along with other film personalities was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the same case. The SIT had given clean chit to celebrities in the drugs case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.