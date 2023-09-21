ICC to launch first-ever vertical video feed for Men's ODI World Cup

Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) In a first across the different editions of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will produce an additional vertical video feed for the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup.

The world feed for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, supported by Disney Hotstar, will also feature a vertical video feed on ICC TV for the very first time.

"The ICC’s vertical feed will be a first-of-its-kind coverage for the sport across all 48 World Cup matches. The technological innovation will provide fans with an easier and more intuitive viewing experience on mobile phones that allows them to consume content on-the-go in the most convenient handheld position," it said in a release.

The vertical feed will provide a special experience with the addition of split-screens in its coverage. With a focus on building more context to the on-field action, the split-screen feature will unlock an additional dimension for the viewers and provide a further sense of proximity to the action and their heroes.

"Cricket fans always look forward to the high-quality broadcast coverage of ICC events. With this in mind, the ICC TV team continuously strives to tailor our coverage to fan preferences," ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said.

"It is an innovative approach to cricket coverage that will place fans at the centre of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before and providing a world-class production to the biggest Cricket World Cup ever," he said.

The production will use a carefully curated array of dedicated vertically oriented cameras, whilst utilising the world feed cameras for split screens. It will also feature match graphics and bespoke production enhancements to enhance the vertically oriented coverage.

The vertical video feed will also make use of traditional technical and editorial storytelling tools to further elevate the coverage. Key features like ball tracking, player tracking and field plot will be tailored to fit the vertical format. The coverage will also have a world-class commentary panel calling the action.

Sanjog Gupta, Head– Sports, Disney Star said: "Consumers’ preferences and habits are evolving more rapidly than ever before, catalyzing the emergence of new user experiences. Disney Star is now proud to collaborate with the ICC to bring to sports fans for the first-time ever the ‘vertical feed’, on ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

"The ‘vertical feed’ aims to deliver to digital users, enhanced convenience, engagement and immersion, beyond the differentiated screen orientation. With its uniquely designed production style entailing cameras, graphics, direction, replays and other enhancements, it promises to change the way cricket is watched."

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5 in India with ten teams fighting for the coveted trophy across 10 venues over a 46-day period across 10 world-class venues.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.