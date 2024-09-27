Devara: Janhvi Kapoor Disappoints Fans!

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi, has been making waves in Tollywood with her captivating presence. While she has big shoes to fill, Janhvi's charm and talent are undeniable. Her recent appearance in "Devara" sparked excitement, but some fans felt her role was limited. Given the constraints, Janhvi's performance was impressive.

Though Janhvi has the potential with promising acting, it has been showing less as the director was focused on action and elevation scenes. Her characterization failed to attract the Telugu audience, but the anticipation of her acting is high for Devara 2. The lack of romance between the lead couple is a significant drawback. Still, the comedy tracks between Hariteja, Himaja, and Shaking Sheshu were appreciated.

Janhvi herself admitted that her stamina was outside her comfort zone, hinting that she's saving her best for "Devara 2." But when can we expect that? With Jr. NTR's packed schedule, it might take two more years. Koratala Siva hinted at a possible delay, suggesting Janhvi might work with another hero in the meantime. That means we might see her alongside Ram Charan before reuniting with Jr. NTR.

