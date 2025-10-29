October 30 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

The Indian equity market will be open on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be functioning normally because the day is not a trading holiday. It is not a national festival or a special occasion, so the investors can anticipate normal trading activities in all segments such as equity, derivatives, and currency markets.

The regular trading hours of the stock market will prevail from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

Stock Market Status on October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025, is a regular trading day. All Indian stock exchanges, such as NSE and BSE, will be open for business. There are no half-day or special sessions notified for this date.

Stock Market Holidays in November 2025

Although October 30 is a usual working day, there will be some holidays in November 2025 because of national and regional celebrations. The upcoming market holiday is on November 5, 2025, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Other than this, the market will be closed on every second and fourth Saturday of the month, along with Sundays.

Here is the list of market holidays in November 2025:

November 1, Saturday – Weekly off

November 2, Sunday – Weekly off

November 5, Wednesday – Guru Nanak Jayanti (market closed)

November 8, Saturday – Second Saturday (market closed)

November 9, Sunday – Weekly off

November 15, Saturday – Market open

November 16, Sunday – Weekly off

November 22, Saturday – Fourth Saturday (market closed)

November 23, Sunday – Weekly off

November 29, Saturday – Market open

November 30, Sunday – Weekly off

Summary

In summary, October 30, 2025, is not a holiday for the stock market. NSE and BSE will be open for business as usual. The next designated market holiday will be on November 5, 2025, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Investors can go about conducting their routine transactions without any hindrance tomorrow.

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