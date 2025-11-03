November 4 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors can expect a regular trading day on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, as there is no stock market holiday scheduled for tomorrow. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open, with trading sessions operating as per the usual schedule.

Since there are no national or regional festivals or special observances falling on this date, all market segments—including equity, derivatives, and currency—will function normally. Traders and investors can proceed with their regular transactions without any disruption.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in November 2025

While there is no market closure on November 4, investors should keep track of the upcoming holidays later in the month. According to the official trading holiday calendar released by NSE and BSE, the following dates are listed as market holidays for November 2025:

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 15, 2025 (Saturday): Market closed as it falls on a weekend

Apart from these, trading will continue as usual on all other weekdays in November.

Regular Trading Timings

For reference, the regular market timings are as follows:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Post-close session: 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM

Summary

To sum up, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, will be a normal trading day with no closures in the Indian stock market. The next market holiday will be on November 5, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Investors are advised to stay updated with the official exchange calendars and plan their trades accordingly.

Also read: November 4 School Holiday or not?