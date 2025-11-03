November 4 School Holiday or not?

After a series of festive and cyclone-related breaks, schools across most states in India have reopened today, November 4. But school and college students wonder whether there will be a holiday tomorrow. However, there's a twist - a district in Uttar Pradesh has declared school holidays from November 3 to 6 due to the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela.

Which Schools are Closed on November 4?

Schools in Anupshahr, Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed from November 3 to 6 due to the grand Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. This annual event attracts thousands of devotees and tourists, and the Education Officer, Bulandshahr, has issued an order to close schools in the Anupshahr area to ensure convenience for students, teachers, and parents.

Cyclone-Related School Closures

Earlier, schools in states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu were closed due to Cyclone Montha. However, most schools in these states have reopened, and regular classes have resumed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible rainfall and thunderstorms in some areas, but there are no statewide holiday announcements.

How to Check School Holiday Status

If you're unsure about your school's status, you can:

Check your school's official website for updates

Look out for notifications on WhatsApp groups

Contact your school administration directly

Stay Informed

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates on school holidays, cyclone-related disruptions, and other important announcements. We'll keep you informed about any changes or updates that may affect your school schedule.

Also read: GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today: Check Important Details