March 27 Stock Market Holiday for Sri Rama Navami?

After a holiday pause for Ram Navami, trading activity in Indian stock markets is set to resume on March 27 (Friday). Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE (BSE) were closed on March 26 in observance of the festival.

Is the Stock Market Closed on March 27?

No, the stock market is open on March 27. Trading across all major segments will function normally after the one-day holiday break.

What Was Closed on March 26?

On March 26, all key market segments remained shut, including:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing (SLB)

Currency derivatives

Interest rate derivatives

Additionally, the commodity derivatives segment was closed during the morning session but resumed trading in the evening session.

Trading Resumes Fully on March 27

With the holiday over, normal trading operations will continue on March 27 across both exchanges. Investors and traders can participate in all segments without any restrictions.

What Investors Should Know

Since March 26 was a mid-week holiday, market participants may observe some volatility as trading resumes. It is advisable to stay updated with global cues and market trends before making investment decisions.

Conclusion

While the stock market remained closed on March 26 for Ram Navami, there is no holiday on March 27. Both NSE and BSE are open, and regular trading activity has resumed.

Also read: Ram Navami 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings and Celebration Ideas