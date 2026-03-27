Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE and BSE Closed for Ram Navami?

The Indian stock market remained closed today on the occasion of Ram Navami. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) suspended trading for the day.

There was no trading activity in equity, derivatives, or other segments. Investors could not buy or sell shares during the holiday.

Ram Navami is a major Hindu festival, and it is included in the official stock market holiday calendar every year. In 2026, the market holiday for Ram Navami fell on March 26.

Trading will resume on the next working day as per normal market timings. Investors are advised to check the holiday calendar in advance to plan their trades better.