January 1 Stock Market Holiday for New year? Find out here!

While much of the global financial world will pause trading on Thursday, January 1, 2026, due to New Year celebrations, Indian stock markets will operate as usual. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain open for trading on the first day of the year, offering investors an active start to 2026.

Commodity markets in India will follow a slightly different pattern. The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will be functional during the daytime trading window from 9 am to 5 pm. However, trading in the evening session, which starts after 5 pm, will not take place on January 1.

In contrast, several major international markets will be shut on New Year’s Day. Stock exchanges across China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, the UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States will remain closed. Additionally, Chinese and Japanese markets have extended their New Year break to Friday, January 2, 2026. Some European markets will also observe reduced trading hours on December 31, 2025.

Official Trading Calendar for 2026

Indian exchanges have already released the complete trading calendar for 2026, helping investors plan their activities well in advance. Excluding weekends and special trading sessions such as Muhurat trading, the year will include 15 full non-trading days for equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives. This is one more such day compared to 2025.

Interestingly, certain important occasions like Mahashivratri, Independence Day, Id-Ul-Fitr, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan fall on weekends in 2026, meaning they will not result in additional market closures. Details related to Muhurat trading are expected to be announced separately by the exchanges.

Out of the 15 non-trading days scheduled for the year, seven will fall on either a Monday or a Friday, creating the possibility of long weekends for market participants.

Month-Wise Market Closures in 2026

January: One non-trading day on January 26 for Republic Day

February: No market closures

March: Three non-trading days on March 3 (Holi), March 26 (Shri Ram Navami), and March 31 (Shri Mahavir Jayanti)

April: Two closures on April 3 for Good Friday and April 14 for Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May: Markets will be shut on May 1 for Maharashtra Day and May 28 for Bakri Eid

June: One closure on June 26 for Muharram

July and August: No market closures

September: One non-trading day on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi

October: Closures on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra

November: Two non-trading days on November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada and November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Shri Guru Nanak Jayanti

December: The final market closure of the year will be on December 25 for Christmas

With Indian markets staying open on New Year’s Day and a clearly defined trading calendar for the rest of the year, investors can plan their strategies and positions, keeping global market closures and domestic schedules in mind.

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