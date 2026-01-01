January 1, 2026: Bank Holiday or Not? Check States Where Banks Are Closed Today

As 2026 begins, many customers are checking whether bank branches will operate on Thursday, January 1. While digital platforms remain active nationwide, physical banking services may be unavailable in several states due to regional holidays.

January 1 Holiday Status

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule, New Year’s Day overlaps with state-specific events and traditional festivals, leading to varied closures across the country. Some regions will observe a holiday for New Year, while others will remain open as usual.

States Where Banks Will Stay Closed

Bank branches will not operate on January 1 in:

Tamil Nadu

West Bengal

Arunachal Pradesh

Sikkim

Tripura

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

In all other states and Union Territories, banks are expected to function normally on Thursday.

Why Are Banks Closed in These States?

In addition to New Year observances, some northeastern states mark Gaan-Ngai, a significant post-harvest festival celebrated by the Zeliangrong Naga communities. The festival, which heralds the end of the agrarian year, usually falls between late December and early January, contributing to state-level closures.

More Holidays This Month

January 2026 features up to 16 holidays, depending on local customs and regional events. Banks across India follow a uniform schedule of weekly offs — all Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays.

Digital Banking Unaffected

Services such as UPI, net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to function seamlessly, ensuring customers can carry out essential transactions without visiting branches.