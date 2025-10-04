Gold Prices Surge in India on 4 October 2025; Silver Remains Steady Today

Gold prices in India witnessed an upward trend on 4 October 2025. As per today’s rates, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has risen to Rs. 1,09,600, marking an increase of Rs. 800, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 1,19,550, up by Rs. 870.

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs. 1,55,000 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold rates have been volatile over the past few weeks. During the wedding season, prices had dipped slightly, hovering around Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,10,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

It is important to note that the prices mentioned here reflect today’s opening rates at 8 AM, and gold prices fluctuate throughout the day. Buyers are advised to check live gold and silver rates before making any purchases, as prices can rise or fall at any moment.