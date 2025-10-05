Bitcoin Price Hits Record High, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies Also Surge

Bitcoin soared to a new all-time high on Sunday (October 5), touching $125,245.57, up 2.7% from the previous closing. This surge has surpassed its mid-August milestone of $124,480, marking another major moment for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

The rally is being driven by a mix of favorable regulatory signals from the Trump administration and growing institutional interest, particularly through Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

On Friday (October 3), Bitcoin extended its winning streak for the eighth straight day, buoyed by a strong U.S. stock market and heavy ETF inflows. The US dollar’s recent weakness, coupled with uncertainty over a potential government shutdown and delayed economic data such as payroll reports, has pushed investors toward alternative assets like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization has climbed past $2.45 trillion, reflecting a 2.5% gain over the previous week. Daily trading volume also spiked to $48.7 billion, the highest since early September.

In 2025 alone, Bitcoin has more than doubled in value, rising over 112% from its January price of $58,900.

The broader crypto market mirrored the rally — Ethereum jumped 4.1% to $4,250, while XRP rose 5.2%, amid speculation that regulatory pressures could ease following the political impasse in Washington.

The surge across major digital tokens underscores the growing role of cryptocurrencies as a hedge against instability in traditional markets.

However, analysts have warned that a short-term correction could be imminent. Political uncertainty or reduced capital inflows into crypto ETFs may push Bitcoin back toward the $110,000 support level.

Despite such warnings, market sentiment remains upbeat. Traders have nicknamed the month “Uptober”, reflecting optimism about the digital asset space. Many see Bitcoin’s latest rally as a sign of strengthening faith in decentralized finance and a defining moment for the evolution of global crypto markets.

Disclaimer: Investing in stocks, mutual funds, or cryptocurrencies involves high risk and regulatory restrictions. Market values can fluctuate, and you may lose your investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before investment.