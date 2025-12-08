Bank Holidays Between December 8–14, 2025: 4 Days Closure, Check State-Wise Details

Banks across several parts of India will observe up to four holidays next week, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule. While national holidays apply uniformly across the country, bank closures linked to regional events vary from state to state.

Between December 8 and December 14, banks in select regions will remain shut due to local elections, commemorative observances, and the regular second-Saturday weekend holiday.

Why Bank Holidays Vary

Bank holidays in India depend on three factors:

National holidays

Regional/state-specific festivals and events

Weekend closures (second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays)

As a result, not all bank branches across the country close on the same dates.

Bank Holidays Between December 8–14, 2025

🔸 December 9 — Kerala

Banks will remain closed in Kerala for the Local Government Institutions Election 2025.

🔸 December 12 — Meghalaya

Banks in Meghalaya will observe a holiday on the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a revered Garo freedom fighter.

🔸 December 13 — All India (Second Saturday)

Banks nationwide will be shut on Saturday, December 13, as per RBI’s second-Saturday rule.

🔸 December 14 — All India (Sunday)

Being a Sunday, all banks across India will remain closed.

Weekend Closure

Yes, banks will be closed on December 13 (Second Saturday) and December 14 (Sunday) across the country.

In total, next week will account for four bank holidays, though only two of them apply nationwide.

For customers, online banking and ATM services will continue to operate uninterrupted throughout the week.