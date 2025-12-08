School Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir: December 8–14 Winter-Zone Schools Week Long Closures

With temperatures dipping sharply and dense fog disrupting daily activities across northern regions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared a week-long suspension of classes for schools in the Union Territory’s winter zone.

According to the latest order, all schools in the hilly winter-zone areas will remain shut from December 8 to December 14, following reports of a cold wave, early snowfall, and travel-related difficulties for students.

While most states are yet to begin their annual winter break, these regions in J&K have opted for an early closure due to worsening weather conditions.

Full Winter Vacation Schedule Announced

The administration has also issued the complete holiday calendar for the 2025–26 winter season:

Pre-primary: November 26, 2025 – February 28, 2026

Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025 – February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025 – February 22, 2026

Parents and teachers have welcomed the early shutdown, noting that students were finding it increasingly difficult to travel in the harsh weather. The break, officials say, aims to prioritise student safety and reduce exposure to severe winter conditions.