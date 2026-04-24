April 25 Stock Market Holiday; Here's why!

Investors and traders often keep a close watch on stock market holidays to plan their trading activities. If you are wondering whether the stock market will remain open on April 25, here’s what you need to know.

The Indian stock markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain closed on April 25. The reason is simple—April 25 falls on a Saturday, and stock markets in India do not operate on weekends.

Why Are Markets Closed on April 25?

Stock exchanges in India follow a fixed weekly schedule:

Open from Monday to Friday

Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Since April 25 is a Saturday, there will be no trading activity in:

Equity markets

Derivatives segment

Currency trading

When Will Markets Reopen?

Trading will resume on the next working day, which is Monday, April 27, as long as there are no additional public holidays on that day.

What Should Investors Do?

While markets remain closed, investors can:

Review their portfolios

Track global market trends

Plan trades for the upcoming week

It is always a good idea to check the official holiday calendar released by stock exchanges to stay updated on trading schedules.

Also read: Hotter Than Delhi is Hyderabad? India’s Hottest Cities Today