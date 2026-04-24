Sonam Kapoor Drops New Pics with Newborn Son and Family

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently gave fans a glimpse into her personal life by sharing new pictures with her family. The photos feature her husband Anand Ahuja, their elder son Vayu, and their newborn baby boy, offering a peek into their life as a family of four.

Taking to social media on April 24, Sonam posted a series of candid moments from her daily routine. In one of the images, she is seen enjoying a quiet breakfast with her three-year-old son, Vayu. Another picture captures Anand gently holding their newborn, while a separate moment shows little Vayu curiously looking into his baby brother’s cradle.

The actor chose to keep her children’s faces private, maintaining a sense of intimacy while still sharing these special memories with her followers.

Expressing her happiness, Sonam described this phase of her life as dreamlike and filled with gratitude. Her post reflected her joy in embracing motherhood once again. Reacting to the post, Anand expressed his love in the comments, while her sister Rhea Kapoor shared affectionate reactions.

The couple had earlier announced the arrival of their second son on March 29, 2026, through a joint statement. They shared that they were overjoyed and thankful as they welcomed their newborn into the family.

Sonam and Anand, who are already parents to Vayu, are now cherishing this new chapter, balancing family time and parenthood with warmth and gratitude.