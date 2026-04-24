Paramapada Sopanam Review and Rating

Paramapada Sopanam, starring Arjun Ambati and Jennifer Emmanuel, is an action-packed revenge drama directed by debutant Naga Siva, a former associate of Puri Jagannadh. Released today, April 24, the film attempts to blend crime, suspense, and commercial elements into a gripping narrative. Does it deliver? Let’s break it down.

Story

The film opens with the brutal murder of Health Commissioner Satyaprakash, sending shockwaves across the city. Police officer Ashwaddhama takes charge of the investigation, only to stumble upon a bizarre pattern—each victim carries the fingerprints of the next person destined to die.

As the mystery deepens, Arjun, a game designer working for a multinational company, becomes a key figure in the case. Suffering from PTSD and haunted by the fear that someone is trying to kill him, Arjun is placed under police protection, with CI Neha assigned to safeguard him.

But the killings don’t stop. More victims—including government employees—fall prey to the same chilling pattern. What connects these murders? Why is Arjun being targeted? And how is a seemingly unrelated village tied to the entire conspiracy? The answers unfold as the story progresses.

Analysis

Kudos to debut director Naga Siva who showed notable confidence in handling a layered narrative. He chooses a strong premise and packages it with commercial sensibilities, making the film accessible to a wider audience.

The first half leans heavily on suspense, driven by the serial killing pattern and investigative drama. The screenplay manages to keep viewers engaged, with occasional doses of humor preventing the narrative from becoming too intense. The interval twist is well-placed and builds anticipation for the second half.

In the latter half, the film shifts gears, moving at a faster pace. The flashback episode adds emotional depth, while the climax delivers a mix of action and surprise. Though certain sequences feel familiar, the overall execution keeps the audience invested.

Technically, the film punches above its budget. The background score by Dev Jand complements the mood effectively, and the makers succeed in presenting a fairly polished commercial product despite constraints.

Performances

Arjun Ambati anchors the film with a sincere performance, fitting well into the emotionally conflicted character. He especially shines in the action-heavy climax.

Jennifer Emmanuel holds her ground as a police officer, portraying a strong and composed character. Her screen presence adds both intensity and a touch of glamour.

Supporting actors, including Ajay Ratnam and Pilla Prasad, deliver dependable performances, adding weight to the narrative.

What Works

Direction

Engaging suspense elements in the first half

Well-executed interval twist

Fast-paced second half with effective twists

Comedy tracks that lighten the mood

Background score and commercial packaging

What Doesn’t

A slightly slow start

Some predictable moments in the latter half

Verdict

Paramapada Sopanam is a decent commercial entertainer that combines mystery, action, and social undertones. While it doesn’t reinvent the genre, it manages to hold attention with its engaging screenplay and solid second half. Good direction complemented the film. For audiences looking for a mix of suspense and mass appeal, this film turns out to be a reasonable pick this week.

Rating: 2.75/5