BSF trooper reportedly missing near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Sep 9 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper reportedly went missing from near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

“The BSF jawan hailing from Bihar was on general duty at the Bharani forward post in Balakote sector of the LoC when he went missing yesterday (Friday)," the officials said

A search operation was carried out, but the jawan could not be traced, they said, adding that a missing report has been lodged.

