Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Wild Card Entry Contestants List

Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7. According to our trusted sources, Nagarjuna has started the shoot for the weekend episode. The shooting of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 weekend episode is underway.

If you didn't like the show yet, wait for wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house. We have super interesting news for you in our store. Not one or two, but a total of eight contestants will be entering the house.

The new contestants who are going to enter the show tonight are Ambati Arjun, Varshini Sounderajan, Pawan Sai Rajput, actor Kranthi, Nikhil Vijayendra, Aishwarya, Bhola Shavali and Farzana.

Take a look at their Instagram handles along with photos: