Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Voting Trends

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most controversial reality shows on television. So far, the new season of BBT7 has received only mixed responses as there are no familiar contestants in the house.

BBT7 latest news

Pallavi Prashanth, Shobha Shetty, Rathika, Shakeela, Prince Yawar, Gautham, Damini and Kiran Rathore were nominated for this week's elimination. According to early reports, Damini and Kiran Rathore are in the bottom position with the least votes, one of these two would get evicted from the house in Sunday's episode.

Whoever is going to get evicted from the house will be the first contestant to be shown the door since the beginning of the season. Who do you think will get eliminated from the show?

