It has been one week since the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 went on air. The show's TRP ratings are decent, as per the sources. The housemates are yet to begin the real game, as everyone is playing the same game in the house.

It's the weekend, and Bigg Boss viewers must be eagerly waiting for the elimination. In case you haven't heard who all have been nominated for this week's elimination, here we tell you the nominated contestants list for this week: Shobha Shetty, Rathika, Shakeela, Prince Yawar, Gautham, Damini and Kiran Rathore.

BBT7 elimination updates

We have learned from our sources that there will be no elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

The nominated contestants of this week are safe as the makers are skipping the eviction. According to reports, another eight new contestants will be entering the house in tonight's episode and that's why the makers are not going to eliminate any contestants of this week.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.

