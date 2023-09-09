Shakila To Quit Bigg Boss Telugu 7?

Veteran actress Shakila has been participating in the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7. She is a known celebrity inside the Bigg Boss house. Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Shakila has decided to exit.

In a recent episode, Shakila was found to be unwell. She might voluntarily exit the house on health grounds. An official confirmation regarding Shaikla's exit is awaited.

Talking about the show, its organizers are planning to surprise the audience with new entrants in the house. Ambati Arjun, Varshini Sounderajan, Pawan Sai Rajput, actor Kranthi, Nikhil Vijayendra, Aishwarya, Bhola Shavali and Farzana are the list of contestants who will be entering the house as wild card entrants.

In case you want to know who is getting evicted from the show, we have got to tell you all that there will be no elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Stay tuned for more BBT7 updates.

Also Read: No Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 7?

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Wild Card Entry Contestants List

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Voting Trends

