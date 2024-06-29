Actress Diagonised with Stage 3 Cancer

Hina Khan shared her Stage-3 breast cancer diagnosis news through her Instagram handle on Friday, asking for best wishes.

Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan confirmed the heartbreaking news of her Stage-3 breast cancer diagnosis. The 36-year-old actress assured her fans by saying she is “doing well” and is “determined to overcome.” She asked her fans not to worry and to respect her privacy regarding her personal matters.

Ms. Khan posted a long message about her condition and her plans. Her post reads: “Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage-3 breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

She also stated: “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina.”

Hina Khan is loved by her fans and the audience for her exceptional performance as Akshara in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai." She surprised fans as Komolika in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" as an antagonist.

Not just in acting, she won many hearts for her nature by participating in Bigg Boss 11 and showing her strength in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. Her brief appearance in "Naagin 5" made her fans happy.

Recently, she faced backlash for her comments on the South Indian film industry during her Bigg Boss journey. She mentioned turning down offers to act opposite Super Star Mahesh Babu and Mega Star Chiranjeevi for various reasons. Despite this, her fans are showing their empathy for her recent health condition.