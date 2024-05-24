Glamour Addition To Chiru's Vishwambhara!

Chiranjeevi is making a grand comeback as he dives into the shooting of his epic project "Vishwambhara," directed by Vassishta. Exciting news just in: Ashika Ranganath, known for her stunning looks and stellar performance in "Naa Saami Ranga," has joined the cast as one of the leading ladies.

Adding to the star power, Trisha Krishnan is set to play the female lead in this high-budget extravaganza produced by UV Creations. "Vishwambhara" promises to be a fantasy action-adventure set in a mesmerizing fictional world.

With top-notch technical standards and visual effects rivaling international films, the buzz surrounding this movie is already off the charts!