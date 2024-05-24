Gashmeer Mahajani plays gambler driven by vengeance in ‘Gunaah’ teaser

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who is known for his work in Marathi cinema, and Hindi films like ‘Panipat’, essays the role of a gambler in the upcoming streaming series ‘Gunaah’.

The series follows a hero who turns into an anti-hero.

The teaser of the series was unveiled on Friday, showcasing Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler played by Gashmeer Mahajani, fueled by his desire for vengeance. He embarks on a path where the line between right and wrong becomes blurred.

Shedding light on his character, Gashmeer said: "Abhimanyu is unlike any character I have ever played. It was an incredibly challenging yet rewarding experience for me, and I cannot wait for the world to watch the series. I was drawn to him from the moment I read the script for the first time. Shooting for ‘Gunaah’ has also been very memorable, as working with Anil and Anirudh has been a great experience."

Gashmeer is the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who was regarded as the Vinod Khanna of the Marathi film industry.

The series is directed by Anil Senior and created by Anirudh Pathak, and it is set in a world where betrayal and mystery collide.

Talking about the series, creator Anirudh Pathak said: "With ‘Gunaah’, we wanted to create a narrative that not only entertains but keeps one at the edge of their seat. Abhimanyu, played brilliantly by Gashmeer, is a very intriguing character."

“We are confident that the gripping saga will capture the audience’s attention, and we are thrilled that it’ll also be available to watch for free on mobile on the Disney+ Hotstar app, giving it a much wider reach," he added.

Produced under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd., the series drops on Disney+ Hotstar on June 3.

