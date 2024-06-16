Maninee De recalls shooting for short film 'Pravaah -The Flow' near Parvati river in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Maninee De, who stars in the short film 'Pravaah - The Flow' recalled shooting for the movie near the Parvati river, in Himachal Pradesh, saying it was freezing cold and windy, and navigating that path was quite a challenge.

The 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' actress shared that the shoot of the Sharad Malhotra-starrer film was amazing.

"There were many incidents during the shoot that will always remain with me. It was freezing cold and windy, and it was nighttime as we were near the Parvati river, in the forest next to it. Navigating that path was quite a challenge. The sequence required Sharad and I to sit on huge rocks, which were freezing. That's something I will never forget," shared Maninee.

She went on to say, "There was also a tent that was part of our entire scene, which I think kept us going. It was quite a challenging shoot, and even the next day, we waited for the right light and everything. Shooting in nature has its own challenges, but director Simmer Bhatia and her team really looked after us. The team was great."

She says that it was the concept of the film that got her on board

"The concept of the film is so beautiful. It was all about twin flames, connections, the flow which is life, isn't it? And 'Pravaah' is such a beautiful name. Then the concept resonated with me. The character has something that resonates with my soul. I also believe in twin connections and soulmate connections, and yes, it resonated with me," she added.

'Pravaah' has been written, directed, and produced by Simmer Bhatia. The film was released on June 14.

