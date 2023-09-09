Cardi B was afraid to go to jail over mic-throwing incident

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B has finally addressed the mic-throwing incident that happened at her Las Vegas show.

She claimed she initially kept mum about it because she was afraid to go to jail.

"It was a really quick reaction," the 30-year-old first stated in the interview, which was released on Friday on "The Breakfast Club", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"And let me tell you - I didn't want to address it, because I thought a b***h gon' go to jail. But I'm not."

"Let me tell you something: it was hot as f**k. That Vegas heat ain't no joke. That s**t was hot. It was hotter than a muthaf**ka; so there was a part of the show where I told people, like, you know, 'Splash me,' " she recalled.

"But even when I told them, 'Splash me,' I was like, 'Be careful with the face. Because the face is beat, b***h.' "

Cardi went on to elaborate, "So, four songs after - nobody had splashed me, I told y'all to splash me for one little second. So four songs after, which is, I don't know, 15-20 minutes after, this b***h threw water and ice on my face." She then added, "So I just automatically reacted."

"When I looked back at the video (clips), I see that she intentionally threw that in my face… I felt very violated," the wife of Offset further noted.

She then turned her attention to the concertgoer, "You were trying to be funny, but, I'm hilarious."

Cardi tossed the mic into the crowd after someone threw a drink at her during her July 29 gig. Looking startled, the Grammy Award winner spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage.

A woman, who claimed that she got hit by the mic but did not throw the drink, later reported Cardi for battery. Cardi, however, managed to escape criminal charges following an investigation as police have closed the case due to "insufficient evidence."

