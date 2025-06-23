Bihar: ‘My life is in danger’, claims Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna, June 23 (IANS) Former Bihar minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday expressed serious concerns about his personal safety, claiming that ‘his life is in danger’.

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Tej Pratap alleged that he is being targeted and sidelined by individuals within his own party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“I am feeling insecure, and my life is in danger. My security should be increased. I will not back down from my stand. Those trying to ruin my life - even by exposing my personal life - will not be spared,” he said.

Without naming anyone, Tej Pratap accused four to five individuals sitting inside the RJD of “conspiring” against him and trying to push him out of relevance, both politically and personally.

His statement comes at a time when his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, has filed a nomination for his 13th consecutive term as RJD’s national president.

The occasion saw the presence of most family members and senior RJD leaders, but the growing distance between Tej Pratap and the party leadership was evident.

Despite his grievances, Tej Pratap extended wishes to his father and younger brother.

“My best wishes to my father. May he live a long life. Tejashwi Yadav should move forward and become the Chief Minister of Bihar - this is my blessing for him,” Tej Pratap Yadav said.

Tensions escalated recently after a controversial post surfaced on Tej Pratap’s official Facebook account, a 12-year relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav.

Tej Pratap denied the post and claimed his account had been hacked.

In the wake of this controversy, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from the party and family for six years, citing disciplinary reasons, a move that has fuelled speculations about deepening rifts within the RJD’s top leadership.

This is not the first time Tej Pratap has publicly expressed his displeasure with the party's internal dynamics.

His repeated accusations of being “side-lined” and now concerns about his life may have serious implications for the RJD's internal unity and electoral strategy, especially with the Bihar Assembly elections drawing closer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.