India vs. England: Rishabh Pant to Face Ban After Angry Rant with Umpire Paul Reiffel?

In what should be considered a rare moment during the India vs. England series, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had a tense altercation with umpire Paul Reiffel. India was in a tricky position and wasn't able to get any wickets despite best efforts from our fast bowlers. In English conditions, the Duke's ball softens after about 60 overs, which is not beneficial for the Indian bowlers.

Pant requested Paul Reiffel to change the ball because it had become too soft, but Paul was unhappy with how the wicket-keeper approached him. Since the conversation did not go well, Pant was seen throwing the red ball in frustration and giving an angry look at the umpire. Owing to this wild altercation, Pant could very well face ICC sanctions for breaching the code of conduct.

There are two specific rules in the ICC code of conduct: Article 2.8 deals with disagreeing with an umpire's decision, which can be a Level 1 or Level 2 offense, especially if someone shows too much disappointment or talks too long about the decision.

The second possible violation falls under Article 2.9, which particularly prohibits "throwing a ball at or near an umpire in an inappropriate manner. There are also level 1 and level 2 offenses in this clause.

We await the ICC's decision regarding Rishabh Pant's unexpected act at Headingley.