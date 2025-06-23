June 24 Schools Holiday or not?

As rain keeps falling in most parts of India, parents and students are looking forward to news about school holidays for June 24. Although no announcement has been made, the chances of schools remaining closed in affected areas are strong if the weather conditions worsen.

Current School Holiday Status:

Kerala: Schools in a number of districts, such as Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Thrissur, were closed earlier because of intense rain. Given that yellow alerts are still issued for these districts, school closure on June 24 cannot be ruled out.

Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts had announced a holiday in schools because of intense rain. This will be watched closely for possible extension.

Telangana: Nothing has been announced officially, but the state has been put on rain alert. In the event of continuous heavy rain, school holidays may be announced.

Delhi: Government and government-aided schools are off on summer holidays until June 30, 2025. Private schools may close, though, if the weather turns bad.

Other States:

Maharashtra: Heavy rains are predicted, and schools may be shut in the affected regions.

Rajasthan: Isolated heavy rainfall is expected, and schools could be shut down in areas facing extreme weather.

Odisha: There are no recent rain-related school holidays declared.

June 24 School Holiday Possibility:

As a precautionary measure, schools in affected districts could be shut down on June 24 due to the prevailing rainfall and predictions. Parents and students should:

Refer to Official Notifications: Visit school administrations and state government websites for notifications.

Monitor Local News: Observe TV news and weather updates for information on rain and school closures.

District Authorities: Be on the lookout for notifications issued by district authorities, particularly in yellow alert states.

Weather Forecast:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for different areas, including;

Delhi-NCR: Yellow alert with predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Maharashtra: Expected heavy rain, which may cause disruptions.

Rajasthan: Patchy heavy rain is possible, which may disrupt schools.

Kerala: Ongoing heavy rain, with yellow warnings across many districts.

Stay Informed:

Parents and students should remain aware of the current news and official announcements from the authorities in order to plan in advance. Official word on school holidays on June 24 has not been given yet, but the situation is monitored closely.

