TS CPGET 2025 Notification Out: Apply Now for Postgraduate, Integrated, and Diploma Courses

Jun 23, 2025, 16:15 IST
CPGET 2025 Notification Released: PG, Integrated, and Diploma Admissions at Telangana Universities
The notification for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2025, which allows admissions to various Postgraduate, Five-Year Integrated, and PG Diploma programs in leading universities of Telangana, has formally been issued. The entrance test will be held during the first week of August 2025 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Universities participating:
Admissions via CPGET 2025 will be made available in the following universities:

  • Osmania University (OU)
  • Kakatiya University (KU)
  • Telangana University (TU)
  • Satavahana University
  • Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)
  • Palamuru University
  • Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women's University
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH)

Courses Provided via CPGET 2025:

Postgraduate Courses (PG):

  • M.A.
  • M.Sc.
  • M.Ed.
  • M.P.Ed.
  • MBA
  • M.Com
  • Master of Social Work (MSW)
  • Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc)
  • Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM)
  • Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM)

Five-Year Integrated Courses:

  • M.A. in Applied Economics
  • MBA
  • M.Sc. in Biotechnology, Chemistry, and Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Postgraduate Diploma Courses:

  • Child Psychology
  • Family and Marriage Counselling

Eligibility Criteria:

  • For PG Courses: The candidates should have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 40% marks.
  • For B.Ed./B.P.Ed. Courses: 55% marks as the minimum requirement.
  • For Integrated Courses: The candidates should have passed the Intermediate (12th) with a minimum of 50% marks.

Admission Process:
Admission will be done on CBT scores and then on counseling.

Some specialized courses (such as BCEFSFSTM) will need additional specific tests.

Exam Pattern:

  • The entrance test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks.
  • Duration: 90 minutes
  • No negative marking for wrong answers
  • OC/OBC/EWS candidates need to score at least 25% to qualify.

Important Dates:

  • Last date to apply (without late fee): July 17, 2025
  • With ₹500 late fee: July 24, 2025
  • With ₹2000 late fee: July 28, 2025
  • Exam Date: First week of August 2025

Official Website:
https://cpget.tgche.ac.in

For those who are dreaming of postgraduate or integrated courses in Telangana's renowned universities, CPGET 2025 provides a great chance. Carefully apply within the date specified and prepare well to get an admission seat in your desired program.

