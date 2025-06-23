TS CPGET 2025 Notification Out: Apply Now for Postgraduate, Integrated, and Diploma Courses

CPGET 2025 Notification Released: PG, Integrated, and Diploma Admissions at Telangana Universities

The notification for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2025, which allows admissions to various Postgraduate, Five-Year Integrated, and PG Diploma programs in leading universities of Telangana, has formally been issued. The entrance test will be held during the first week of August 2025 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Universities participating:

Admissions via CPGET 2025 will be made available in the following universities:

Osmania University (OU)

Kakatiya University (KU)

Telangana University (TU)

Satavahana University

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)

Palamuru University

Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women's University

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH)

Courses Provided via CPGET 2025:

Postgraduate Courses (PG):

M.A.

M.Sc.

M.Ed.

M.P.Ed.

MBA

M.Com

Master of Social Work (MSW)

Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc)

Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM)

Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM)

Five-Year Integrated Courses:

M.A. in Applied Economics

MBA

M.Sc. in Biotechnology, Chemistry, and Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Postgraduate Diploma Courses:

Child Psychology

Family and Marriage Counselling

Eligibility Criteria:

For PG Courses: The candidates should have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 40% marks.

For B.Ed./B.P.Ed. Courses: 55% marks as the minimum requirement.

For Integrated Courses: The candidates should have passed the Intermediate (12th) with a minimum of 50% marks.

Admission Process:

Admission will be done on CBT scores and then on counseling.

Some specialized courses (such as BCEFSFSTM) will need additional specific tests.

Exam Pattern:

The entrance test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks.

Duration: 90 minutes

No negative marking for wrong answers

OC/OBC/EWS candidates need to score at least 25% to qualify.

Important Dates:

Last date to apply (without late fee): July 17, 2025

With ₹500 late fee: July 24, 2025

With ₹2000 late fee: July 28, 2025

Exam Date: First week of August 2025

Official Website:

https://cpget.tgche.ac.in

For those who are dreaming of postgraduate or integrated courses in Telangana's renowned universities, CPGET 2025 provides a great chance. Carefully apply within the date specified and prepare well to get an admission seat in your desired program.

