TS CPGET 2025 Notification Out: Apply Now for Postgraduate, Integrated, and Diploma Courses

CPGET 2025 Notification Released: PG, Integrated, and Diploma Admissions at Telangana Universities
The notification for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2025, which allows admissions to various Postgraduate, Five-Year Integrated, and PG Diploma programs in leading universities of Telangana, has formally been issued. The entrance test will be held during the first week of August 2025 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
Universities participating:
Admissions via CPGET 2025 will be made available in the following universities:
- Osmania University (OU)
- Kakatiya University (KU)
- Telangana University (TU)
- Satavahana University
- Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)
- Palamuru University
- Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women's University
- Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH)
Courses Provided via CPGET 2025:
Postgraduate Courses (PG):
- M.A.
- M.Sc.
- M.Ed.
- M.P.Ed.
- MBA
- M.Com
- Master of Social Work (MSW)
- Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc)
- Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM)
- Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM)
Five-Year Integrated Courses:
- M.A. in Applied Economics
- MBA
- M.Sc. in Biotechnology, Chemistry, and Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Postgraduate Diploma Courses:
- Child Psychology
- Family and Marriage Counselling
Eligibility Criteria:
- For PG Courses: The candidates should have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 40% marks.
- For B.Ed./B.P.Ed. Courses: 55% marks as the minimum requirement.
- For Integrated Courses: The candidates should have passed the Intermediate (12th) with a minimum of 50% marks.
Admission Process:
Admission will be done on CBT scores and then on counseling.
Some specialized courses (such as BCEFSFSTM) will need additional specific tests.
Exam Pattern:
- The entrance test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks.
- Duration: 90 minutes
- No negative marking for wrong answers
- OC/OBC/EWS candidates need to score at least 25% to qualify.
Important Dates:
- Last date to apply (without late fee): July 17, 2025
- With ₹500 late fee: July 24, 2025
- With ₹2000 late fee: July 28, 2025
- Exam Date: First week of August 2025
Official Website:
https://cpget.tgche.ac.in
For those who are dreaming of postgraduate or integrated courses in Telangana's renowned universities, CPGET 2025 provides a great chance. Carefully apply within the date specified and prepare well to get an admission seat in your desired program.
