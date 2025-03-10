Bhilwara bandh today over gangrape, alleged religious conversion

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Bhilwara is observing a bandh on Monday in protest against incidents of gangrape and alleged love jihad. The shutdown has been called by saints under the banner of Sakal Hindu Samaj. Markets are closed from 8.30 a.m. and will remain shut until 5 p.m., except for essential services.

Many organisations, including trader associations, have extended their support to the bandh. To maintain law and order, additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, with strict security arrangements at key market areas and intersections.

To ensure the success of the bandh, seven coordination points have been established in the city, where organisational leaders have gathered. These points include Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Shastri Nagar, Dudhdhari Gopal Temple, Sanganeri Gate, Tempo Stand, Sanganer, Kheda Khut Temple, Sanjay Colony, Chhoti Pulia Chauraha, Subhash Nagar, Malola Chauraha, Kumbha Circle and Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar and others.

Workers from these points will march toward Shri Guest House Square while ensuring the closure of the main markets. The rally will then commence from Dudhdhari Gopal Mandir, passing through Bada Mandir, Bhimganj Thana, Gol Pyaau Square, Station Square, Machinery Market, and Azad Chowk, before concluding at Bajrangi Square at 2 p.m.

A large Aakrosh Sabha (protest gathering) will be held there to decide further course of action. Public awareness for the bandh was raised throughout Sunday using autos and direct appeals to traders. Various organisations, including the District Medical Association, have agreed to close their establishments by 11 a.m. The Traders Association, Krishi Mandi, Industrial Association, and District Bar Association have also supported the call for the bandh.

Additionally, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Private School Association have expressed solidarity. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh has assured that stringent security measures have been put in place.

Additional forces have been deployed at key intersections, and emergency services, including Vajra vehicles, fire brigades, and ambulances, are on standby. Police station in-charges are closely monitoring their respective areas, and special security forces have been stationed in sensitive regions to prevent any law-and-order disturbances.

The bandh is in response to a case of gang rape and religious conversion involving a minor girl in Bhilwara.

The victim's father has filed a complaint against six accused individuals.

According to Pratap Nagar police station in-charge Surjeet Tholia, the accused repeatedly gang-raped the girl, threatening to leak her obscene photos and videos on social media. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the police have assured strict action against the perpetrators.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.