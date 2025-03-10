Why Rohit Sharma-led Team India Wore White Blazers after Winning Champions Trophy?

In a dominant display of heroics in Dubai, team India, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched their second ICC title in 2 years by defeating New Zealand at the 2025 Champions Trophy final. In a moment witnessed proudly by crores of cricket fans, India lifted the trophy and proved to everyone that they are the best white-ball cricket team in the world right now.

The Kiwis did give a tough fight to India but that wasn't enough to crush the spirit of this formidable team, where every individual had a moment to shine throughout. Be it Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, or Hardik Pandya, every player had a moment in the tournament where they proved why they deserve to be representing India and it's this team effort that made them champions.

During the post-match presentation, the Indian cricketers were given white blazers. As each player walked in, BCCI president Roger Binny performed the honors of putting the blazers on each player as their faces beamed with pride. Now, why does the Champions Trophy adorn players in white blazers? There is a simple yet powerful reason behind this.

The tradition of making players don the white blazers began in 2009. The blazers were designed by a Mumbai-based fashion designer and it was made of rich Italian wool. According to the ICC, the white blazers were a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and the fight that the winners put in during the tournament to earn the trophy.

Alongside white, the blazers also have gold braiding designed to make them appear striking and give them a stylish edge. All in all, the white jacket symbolizes greatness and the Indian white-ball cricket team is more than deserving to receive the same as the stats prove that they are better than everyone else in the world at the moment.