Bangladesh, Australian representatives arrive to attend P20 summit

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Bangladesh Parliament's Speaker and presiding officers of both Houses of Parliament of Australia have arrived in Delhi to participate in the forthcoming 9th Parliament 20 (P20) summit.

The summit is scheduled to be held between October 13 and 14 at the newly-constructed Indian International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi in the national capital and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13.

Representatives from Canada and China too will be attending the summit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had told reporters last week.

Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury arrived to participate in the P20 summit as . Bangladesh Parliament is one of the special invitees for the P20 summit.

Chaudhary was received at the Delhi airport by Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal Locket Chatterjee on behalf of the government. Presiding officers of both Houses of Parliament of Australia, Senator Sue Lines and Milton Dick, who is the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia, had arrived in New Delhi on October 7 to participate in the summit.

Delegations from South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom are also expected to arrive. Apart from G20 countries, 10 other countries and international organisations will participate in the P20 summit. Presiding officers of the Pan African Parliaments will also be participating in the P20 summit in India for the first time. Four high-level sessions will be organised during the summit, namely "Accelerating SDGs", "Sustainable Energy Transition", "Women-led Development" and "Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms".

