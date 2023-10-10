CM YS Jagan Invited for Durga, Srisailam Temple Festivities 

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited for the Dasara festivities of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swami Varla Devasthanam at Vijayawada. The festivities will be held from October 15 to 23.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Satyanarayana (Endowments), Vijayawada West MLA V. Srinivasa Rao and the Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman K. Rambabu called on the Chief Minister at the Camp Office here on Tuesday and extended the invitation.

They gave him the invitation card and prasadam. Vedic pandits recited hymns and blessed the Chief Minister. Endowments Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana and the temple EO KS Rama Rao were also present.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister was also invited to attend the Srisailam Devasthanam Dasara festivities to be held from October 15.

Along with the Deputy Chief Minister K. Satyanarayana (Endowments), Srisailam MLA S. Chakrapani Reddy, Trust Board Chairman R. Chakrapani Reddy and the Temple EO Peddi Raju met the Chief Minister and extended the invitation and prasadam.