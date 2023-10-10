Goa: TMC slams BJP for consulting Amit Shah over zone wise planning

Panaji, Oct 10 (IANS) Trinamool Congress (TMC) unit of Goa on Tuesday slammed the BJP government as local leaders consulted Home Minister Amit Shah over the zone wise planning of one taluka in the coastal state.

Addressing a press conference, TMC Joint Convener Samil Volvoikar said that it is a sad state of affairs that the Home Minister has to address the local issues.

TMC National Spokesperson Trajano D’Mello was also present during the press conference.

Samil Volvoikar said that the plan proposes to convert around 1.4 crore sqm land of one Taluka namely Pernem in North Goa.

State government has been criticised over the proposed zoning plan in Pernem as people have protested demanding to scrap it, following which the TCP Minister announced that it has been kept in abeyance.

“TCP Minister has said that Pernem Zoning Plan has been kept in abeyance after consultation with Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leadership. It clearly means that this plan was done in consultation with BJP leadership. Home Minister has big responsibilities in the country, how can a Union Minister, that too Amit Shah stoop so low to be interested in a small state like Goa’s zoning plan, and that too in a smaller taluka like Pernem?” Samil Volvoikar said.

“This is a sad affair that the Home Minister has to discuss over such an issue. This proves that top BJP leaders are involved in this zoning plan and as per their wish the government has proposed this plan,” he said.

He said that the zoning plan should be scrapped.

“BJP government has kept this plan in abeyance only because the Lok Sabha elections are yet to take place, so it doesn’t impact them,” he said.

Trajano D’Mello also slammed BJP for involving their central leaders in a local issue. “This plan should be scrapped. Why does the BJP need central leaders to discuss such an issue,” he said.

He said that the announcement of abeyance is only to break the locals' movement against the government.

