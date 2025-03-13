Ban on videos, reels, colours in Govind Devji Temple during Holi celebrations

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) Jaipur's historic Govind Devji Temple has announced special guidelines for Holi celebrations, restricting video-making, reels, and the use of colours inside the temple premises.

Devotees will only be allowed to have darshan of Thakurji on Holi and on Dhulandi on March 14, with strict crowd management measures in place.

The temple administration and police have prohibited the use of any kind of colour, including gulal, watercolors, or color cylinders.

Pushp Holi (flower Holi) will be allowed only during the Rajbhog tableau.

Additionally, devotees will not be permitted to stop inside the temple premises, dance, or create reels.

To streamline movement, there will be no arrangements for shoe removal inside the temple, and the free shoe house will remain closed.

Devotees are advised to remove their footwear in advance before visiting the temple.

To ensure a smooth darshan experience and prevent overcrowding, devotees must keep moving and will not be allowed to stand still inside the temple.

The administration aims to prevent incidents similar to those reported at large religious gatherings, such as the Prayagraj Kumbh, where overcrowding led to a tragic stampede.

On Wednesday, DCP North Rashi Dogra and other officials inspected the temple premises and reviewed security arrangements.

According to police officials, on the day of Holi, many young devotees gather in the temple to make reels on mobile phones, leading to congestion and causing inconvenience to elderly visitors and women.

To avoid such situations, the administration has enforced a strict ban on standing inside the temple and making videos.

Manas Goswami, the service officer of Govind Devji Temple, has urged devotees to celebrate Holi with flower petals instead of colours and gulal, as the latter creates discomfort and chaos in the temple premises.

The new regulations have been implemented to ensure a hassle-free darshan experience for all visitors.

The traditional Holika Dahan at Govind Devji Temple will take place at 11:31 pm with cow dung as per rituals.

The ceremony will be conducted in the presence of sants and mahants, under the guidance of temple Mahant Anjan Kumar Goswami.

According to Seva Adhikari Manas Goswami, the temple rituals will commence at 11:00 pm, with worship of all deities, including Lord Ganpati, followed by a ‘havan’.

The Holika Dahan will be performed precisely at 11:31 pm.

As per tradition, after the temple ceremony, the common people will celebrate Holi and perform the ceremony of Holika Dahan at their respective localities.

Devotees will also be able to worship Holi at the temple from 10:00 am onwards.

For the past seven days, the temple has been celebrating Fagotsav, featuring performances by artists from across the country.

Shekhawati artists have been entertaining devotees with Chang and Dhol beats, while the Holi with flowers remains the central attraction.

In a grand spectacle, Radha-Krishna forms and their companions played Holi with five quintals of flower petals, creating a mesmerising and divine ambience inside the temple.

The temple administration encourages devotees to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm while respecting the new guidelines, ensuring a peaceful and spiritual experience for all.

