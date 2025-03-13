Forbes 2025 March Asian Billionaires List: Mukesh Ambani Retains No.1 Spot

The latest Forbes Asian Billionaires 2025 rankings have been unveiled, highlighting a massive surge in wealth across the continent. Compared to 2024, several billionaires have significantly increased their fortunes, while some prominent names have dropped from the top 10 list. Notably, Prajogo Pangestu from Indonesia and Savitri Jindal from India failed to secure a spot in this year’s elite rankings.

Mukesh Ambani Leads as Asia’s Richest Billionaire

At the forefront of the 2025 Asian Billionaires List is Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, reaffirming his status as the richest person in Asia. Following him is Zhong Shanshan, owner of Nongfu Spring, the bottled water giant, making him China’s wealthiest individual and the second-richest person in Asia.

Several new entrants have made their mark this year, including Robin Zeng, the head of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a leading supplier of electric vehicle batteries, and Lei Jun, co-founder of the popular Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi.

Tadashi Yanai: Japan’s Sole Representative in the Top 10

Among Japan’s billionaires, Tadashi Yanai, founder and chairman of Fast Retailing, is the only individual to secure a spot in the rankings. The company, which owns Uniqlo, Theory, and J Brand, operates over 2,400 stores across 25 countries, cementing its strong global presence.

Top 10 Richest Individuals in Asia (March 2025)

Mukesh Ambani – $86.9 billion (India) Zhong Shanshan – $56.0 billion (China) Gautam Adani – $54.7 billion (India) Ma Huateng – $53.3 billion (China) Zhang Yiming – $45.6 billion (China) Tadashi Yanai & Family – $45.1 billion (Japan) Lei Jun – $42.6 billion (China) Colin Huang – $40.0 billion (China) Li Ka-shing – $38.3 billion (Hong Kong) Robin Zeng – $37.6 billion (Hong Kong) China and India Continue to Dominate

This year’s list underscores the growing dominance of China, India, and Hong Kong, while Japan secures just one place in the top 10. The rising influence of Chinese tech entrepreneurs and Indian industrial magnates reflects the evolving financial landscape of Asia.

With industries ranging from technology and retail to energy and manufacturing, the 2025 Asian Billionaires List highlights the rapid shifts in wealth across the region.