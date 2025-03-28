Attack on police team in MP village, three arrested

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) In another incident of attack on police, local villagers, including women, assaulted cops in Mahuakheda village of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Surkhi police station area. Two police persons received injuries; however, according to the Superintendent of Police, they are out of danger.

According to reports, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a police crew was dispatched from Surkhi police station to Mahuakheda village to arrest four individuals with outstanding warrants. While conducting the search, a group of people, including women, surrounded the police team and launched a sudden attack, pelting them with stones.

“Three people have been apprehended so far, and more have been rounded up; such incidents are always taken seriously,” Vikas Sahawal, Superintendent of police, Sagar district, told IANS.

According to the reports, this assault left Head Constable Pyarelal and Constable Brajendra injured. They managed to escape and received initial medical treatment at Surkhi Hospital before being transferred to the district hospital in Sagar later in the evening.

Following Thursday's incident, the police team, as per reports, had immediately called for reinforcements. However, due to reported confusion caused by two villages with the name Mahuakheda in the area, the reinforcement team initially arrived at the wrong location, where no incident had occurred.

Despite this delay, the police eventually reached the correct location and took the situation under control. However, the Superintendent of Police have denied the existence of such a village and said, “There is only one Mahuakheda in the area and the reinforcement reached timely and promptly.”

It is the fifth such violent attack on a police team reported within a fortnight.

Recently, in the village Gadra, within the Shahpura police station jurisdiction of Mauganj district, assistant sub-inspector Ramcharan Gautam and a young man named Sunny Dwivedi died in the attack.

In Damoh, a tense standoff over a weapons seizure resulted in police personnel being shot at by the accused, Qasim Khan, who later was wounded by a retaliatory shot.

At Budhar in Shahdol, a group of local women pelted a detachment of officers with stones during an arrest, leaving several injured.

