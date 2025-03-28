Ramadan 2025: 500 Indians Get Freedom, To Be Released from UAE Prisons

In a remarkable display of mercy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has forgiven more than 500 Indian nationals in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan. This is one of the UAE's yearly traditions where prisoners are granted clemency to exercise forgiveness, compassion, and rehabilitation.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed that 1,295 inmates be released, with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum giving clemency to 1,518 prisoners. The pardon covers Dubai correctional institution detainees of multiple nationalities and gives them an opportunity to spend more time with their families as well as find their place again in society.

A Fresh Start

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's gesture exceeds the act of clemency, as he has also vowed to pay the debts of the released prisoners. This action will help ease the financial burdens for both the inmates and their respective families, and it will contribute to stability at home and guarantee that they may start anew free from financial hassles.

Dubai Attorney General, Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, commended Sheikh Mohammed's commitment towards providing a second chance to those having completed their jail terms. Dubai Public Prosecution, in association with Dubai Police, has already initiated the legal measures for granting them release.

Ramadan Pardons: A UAE Tradition

The Ramadan pardons every year are an important tradition of the UAE in demonstrating mercy and giving people a second chance. The mass release plays a practical function of decongesting prisons and reaffirming social stability. As Ramadan approaches, the clemency campaign of the UAE sends a strong message of compassion and forgiveness.

